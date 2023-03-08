Hallcon Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hallcon)

CHICAGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon, a leading provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, today announced the acquisition of a new property in Redmond, Wash., that will serve as the organization's primary Operations Center supporting the Seattle region. This nearly four-acre property will support up to 150 vehicles and will feature advanced power and charging capabilities for Electric Vehicles (EVs), a state-of-the-art maintenance facility, vehicle cleaning, and advanced operations technology.


