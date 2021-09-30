Hamamatsu Ventures USA invests in Disruptive Perovskite Company BlueDot Photonics, Inc. By BlueDot Photonics, Inc., Hamamatsu Ventures USA, Hamamatsu Photonics Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Company logo Source: BlueDot Photonics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/BlueDot Photonics, Inc.) By BlueDot Photonics, Inc., Hamamatsu Ventures USA, Hamamatsu Photonics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueDot Photonics, a leader in perovskite materials development, announced today that Hamamatsu Ventures USA, the North American venture group of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. of Japan, joined its Series Seed financing. This closes its $1M Series Seed financing and will allow BlueDot Photonics to move faster towards its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through faster deployment of solar power.BlueDot's quantum-cutting technology can lower the cost of solar power by up to 10% by improving energy yield in silicon solar panels by up to 16%. Long-term, BlueDot is committed to pushing solar panel efficiency and costs beyond the limits of current silicon technology. The lead investor for BlueDot's Series Seed financing was VoLo Earth Ventures. Other investors include Clean Energy Venture Group (CEVG) of Boston, MA, E8 of Seattle, WA, and VertueLab of Portland, OR. Akira Hiruma, President and CEO of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., said, "At Hamamatsu, we recognize that climate control issues are increasingly important. We've been impressed with BlueDot Photonics, which is developing a unique optical technology to improve the efficiency of solar power generation, and through investment, we hope to contribute to climate change countermeasures."Jared Silvia, CEO of BlueDot Photonics, adds, "Having Hamamatsu as a strategic partner is a big win for us. They are photonics experts, and their engagement will help us avoid commercialization pitfalls and identify new opportunities for our products. This will also help BlueDot consider markets outside of North America as we grow in the future."About BlueDot PhotonicsBlueDot Photonics is developing cost-effective solutions to improve solar panel performance. BlueDot is based in Washington State and is a spin-out of the University of Washington. Learn more at www.bluedotphotonics.com About Hamamatsu PhotonicsHamamatsu Photonics is a world-leading manufacturer of optoelectronic components and systems. The Company's corporate philosophy stresses the advancement of photonics through extensive research and yields products that are regarded as state-of-the-art. All products are designed to cover the entire optical spectrum and provide solutions for a wide variety of applications including analytical, consumer, industrial, and medical instrumentation. Learn more at www.hamamatsu.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamamatsu-ventures-usa-invests-in-disruptive-perovskite-company-bluedot-photonics-inc-301387958.htmlSOURCE BlueDot Photonics, Inc. 