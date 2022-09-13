Support Local Journalism


Brandt joins as the firm's first CHRO after nearly 20 years in the financial services industry

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that it has hired Kristin Brandt to the newly-created role of Chief Human Resources Officer, based in the firm's Conshohocken, Penn. headquarters and reporting into CEO Mario Giannini.

