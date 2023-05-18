Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based real estate investment firm Hamilton Zanze is pleased to announce the sale of Sierra Sun in Puyallup, Washington. The property is located in Puyallup's South Hill, a popular choice for Pierce County residents. The firm purchased the community in May 2014 and the sale closed on May 15, 2023.

During their ownership, Hamilton Zanze completed many successful renovations focused on making the property run more efficiently. These projects included unit renovations, landscaping, pool and spa repairs, amenity improvements, lighting enhancements, and the addition of a dog park.


Tags