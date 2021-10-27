HaptX and Haption Partner to Accelerate Commercialization of Full-Body Haptics By HaptX Inc. Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Haption Virtuose 6D - Product Image By HaptX Inc. HaptX Render Full Body By HaptX Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. REDMOND, Wash. and SOULGÉ-SUR-OUETTE, France, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaptX, the leading provider of realistic haptic gloves for VR and robotics, today announced a multi-year, exclusive partnership with Haption, the France-based producer of premium force feedback devices, to accelerate the commercial introduction of full-body haptic devices.HaptX Gloves are the only haptic wearable with true-contact haptics that physically displace the user's skin the way a real object would. HaptX Gloves feature more than 130 points of tactile feedback and 40 lbs. of force feedback per hand, as well as a proprietary magnetic motion capture system with the industry's highest level of precision.The integration of HaptX's market-leading haptic wearables and Haption's best-in-class force feedback devices will enable an unprecedented level of immersion and realism for professionals in training and simulation, industrial design, and robotics. With the announcement of this partnership, Haption will discontinue the production of Haption HGlove haptic gloves and exclusively market HaptX Gloves to their customers. "HaptX has invested nearly a decade of research and development to design and manufacture haptic devices for the hand and beyond," said Jake Rubin, founder and CEO of HaptX. "We're excited to leverage Haption's commercially proven Virtuose platform to help bring our transformative technology from lab to marketplace.""Haption has developed advanced force feedback systems for over 20 years," said Jérôme Perret, CEO of Haption. "We're thrilled to combine our best-in-class force feedback with HaptX's unique true-contact haptics to deliver a new level of fidelity and immersion for our customers' mission-critical applications."Interested parties can learn more about HaptX Gloves DK2 at haptx.com and visit haption.com to learn more about Haption's Virtuose 6D product line.About HaptXHaptX builds technology that simulates touch sensation with unprecedented realism. HaptX Gloves enable natural interaction and true-contact haptics in virtual reality and robotics for the first time. A venture-backed startup, HaptX is headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Luis Obispo and San Francisco, CA.About Haption Haption designs, manufactures and sells hardware and software solutions based on force feedback. Founded in 2001, the company partners with industry leaders to provide professional level force feedback for medical, robotic, nuclear and industrial applications.Media Contact: Joe Michaels(805) 888-4278322302@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haptx-and-haption-partner-to-accelerate-commercialization-of-full-body-haptics-301409142.htmlSOURCE HaptX Inc. 