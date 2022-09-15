Support Local Journalism


New investment will accelerate commercialization of HaptX's next-generation product suite

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaptX, the leading innovator and provider of realistic haptic technology, today announced a $23 million strategic funding round led by AIS Global and Crescent Cove Advisors, with participation from Verizon Ventures, Mason Avenue Investments, and Taylor Frigon Capital Partners. This investment brings HaptX's total funding to more than $58 million. Centerview Partners acted as financial advisor to HaptX.

