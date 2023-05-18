Harbinger_Group_Logo

Harbinger_Group_Logo

 By Harbinger Group

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Industry experts will engage in a thought-provoking discussion to explore and analyze the positive impact of Generative AI on the future of recruitment.

REDMOND, Wash., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Group, a global technology company that builds products and solutions to transform the way people work and learn, is going to conduct a Power Hour to share expert opinions and insights with professionals, managers, consultants, and thought leaders from the HRTech domain.


Tags