LACEY, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harbor Foods, the West Coast's top family-owned, independent distributor, appointed two new members to their Board of Directors. Lynn Kilbourne and Jack Cuniff will join as directors, effective March 2023. Lynn and Jack will replace longtime board members Bob Erickson (20+ years) and Paul Ellingson (9 years). Both provided valuable guidance to Harbor through a pivotal period of our growth, and we thank them for their support. As a 3rd generation family member, Bob will remain connected to Harbor, while Paul will continue to support Harbor Foods as an owner of key industry partner, Bargreen & Ellingson, a family-owned restaurant design and equipment provider.


