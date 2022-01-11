HARBOR FOODS® GROWTH IN THE NORTHWEST CALLS FOR NATIONWIDE TALENT SEARCH By Harbor Foods Group Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated Jan 11, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harbor Foods By Harbor Foods Group Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LACEY, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foods, the Northwest's largest family owned, independent distributor continues to experience such rapid growth, serving up a plethora of Information Technology career positions across the nation. In fact, it's the largest hiring push in Harbor's 99-year history delivery food and beverage to local businesses and communities.Largest hiring push in Harbor's 99-year history. As an awarded top Northwest family-owned company that truly values work/life balance in a remote world, Harbor fosters exponential career growth opportunities with top-down support for innovation and expansion alongside a highly entrepreneurial team. "We strongly encourage our IT team members to develop their own footprint within an extremely diverse and cutting-edge environment" says Harbor's CTO Scott Erickson. "It's vital for us to continue discovering bold moves for what's next and the talented people who can get us there."You might not expect a company that delivers food and beverage to local businesses to be cutting edge, but Harbor is and so much more. The founding family members in 1923 were innovative in their creation of the company. That same entrepreneurial spirit drives Harbor team members not only to the local restaurants, convenience stores and grocers, but also to develop their own business applications that change the way business is done.Currently, Harbor is seeking technology talent in DevOps, Analytics, Data Science, Full Stack Web Development and Project Management at all levels. "We're knocking on the door of 100 successful years in business all while continuing our unparalleled family culture, making us known as the premier place to work" says Harbor Foods CEO, Justin Erickson. "It's our diverse group of people who drive this company forward and the proof is evident."About Harbor FoodsFounded in 1923, Harbor Foods companies are dedicated to supporting the local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. As the largest independent 4th generation run distributor in the Northwest, Harbor Foods (Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice) serves over 6,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick serve restaurants with a great selection of products and business solutions. Harbor Foods operates distribution centers in Kent, WA, Lacey, WA, Portland, OR and Roseburg, OR. For additional information and career opportunities, please visit us at Harborfoods.com.Contact Elizabeth AndersonHarbor Foods Corporate Recruiter360-918-6432elizabeth.anderson@harborfoods.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbor-foods-growth-in-the-northwest-calls-for-nationwide-talent-search-301458934.htmlSOURCE Harbor Foods Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsSweetwater Ranch built on dreams and a strong foundation of family traditionKittitas Valley Healthcare works to juggle staffing, occupancy challengesLetter: Council's choice for DEI Commission demonstrates intolerance Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter