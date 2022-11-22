LACEY, Wash, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harbor Wholesale, the Northwest's top family-owned, independent distributor, acquired Modesto, CA-based MTC Distributing Co. The combined 200 years of market leadership forms the premier customer-focused and family-owned distribution company on the West Coast. Justin Erickson, Harbor Foods' CEO and 4th generation owner, states, "this is an incredible opportunity to bring our family companies together into the 4th generation and beyond, maintaining and enhancing the culture that's made MTC and Harbor successful for a century. MTC celebrated 100 years in 2021, and Harbor will join them in 2023. We look forward to entering our next 100 years with an incredible team of industry professionals who share common values and a similar obsession with our customers' success."
HARBOR WHOLESALE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MTC DISTRIBUTING CO.
