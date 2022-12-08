  • By Harts Services

Seven students from the Harts Services Harts Academy apprentice program installed a new complete system of water and sewer pipes for a recent Habitat for Humanity home renovation project.

Apprentice team from leading Pacific Northwest plumbing service provider installs complete home water and sewer pipe system as part of holiday home upgrade

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Nothwest plumbing company founded in 2013, celebrates a team of apprentices who lived up to the company's "We Care More" motto in November by donating extensive time and service to a local Habitat for Humanity project.


