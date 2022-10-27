Support Local Journalism


In honor of National American Beer Day on October 27, the new AleBlazer will be hired to visit all 500+ of the company's brewery and distillery Host locations 

VAIL, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program offering RVers access to unique RV camping options, today announced it is hiring its first ever AleBlazer. The company will pay the new hire to drink beer and camp out in a decked out RV, while checking out some of the coolest microbrews across the country.


