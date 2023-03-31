Support Local Journalism


Owner Erik Hatch says his partnership with PLACE will elevate his business, leadership acumen, and lifestyle.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one platform for top teams at any brokerage, has announced that Erik Hatch and Hatch Brokered by Real are now powered by PLACE. PLACE improves profitability and production to make running a real estate business easier via recruiting systems, retention tools, productivity rhythms, business services, and investment opportunities.


