Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate professional Moira E. Holley continue their successful partnership. As a Haute Residence partner for six years now, Holley represents the upscale Seattle, Washington Market to the publication's thousands of readers and social media followers.

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moira Holley is one of the most preeminent luxury real estate brokers for the Seattle and Pacific Northwest region and a Co-Founder of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR). She is a member of Sotheby's Market Leaders Forum, a select group of forty real estate experts who represent world-class properties in top markets across North America.


Tags