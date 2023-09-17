...WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH MONDAY...
.A pair of dry cold fronts will sweep through the region today
and Monday, making for breezy conditions during the afternoon and
evening hours each day. Winds are expected to be at their
strongest on Monday, with RHs remaining at critical levels
despite cooler conditions prevailing behind today's front.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690 AND
WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Through Monday evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Windy conditions combined with low RHs will result
in rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Jay Caputo take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Jay is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Washington D.C..
WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2023 When Jay Caputo decided in 2018 that he was going to retire from the only career and passion, he had ever known, he was a bit scared. As a professional chef from the age of 19, he immersed himself in his career and achieved amazing success. He owned, and operated, several successful restaurants, and had the honor of receiving the prestigious James Beard Award Semi-Finalist nomination on 5 occasions. In his mind, Jay's culinary journey was complete. It was time to embark on a new journey, one that put his family above all else. And it is within this second act in which Jay has found his true calling.