Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent Jay Caputo take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Jay is one of the agents who exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Washington D.C..

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2023 When Jay Caputo decided in 2018 that he was going to retire from the only career and passion, he had ever known, he was a bit scared. As a professional chef from the age of 19, he immersed himself in his career and achieved amazing success. He owned, and operated, several successful restaurants, and had the honor of receiving the prestigious James Beard Award Semi-Finalist nomination on 5 occasions. In his mind, Jay's culinary journey was complete. It was time to embark on a new journey, one that put his family above all else. And it is within this second act in which Jay has found his true calling.


