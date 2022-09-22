  • By HAYLOU

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the global consumer electronics brand Haylou officially released PurFree, its flagship bone conduction Bluetooth headphones. With unique design aesthetics and leading innovative technology, this device won the 2022 German Red Dot Design Award and the IAI Global Best Design Award. The Haylou PurFree BC01 matches the big brands in terms of usability and sound quality – and their price point is much lower than that of their well-known competitors.

