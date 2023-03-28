Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

 By Headset, CASA

Leveraging cannabis experts to help maximize dispensary productivity

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today announced its partnership with CASA, a cannabis retail procurement and inventory managed service provider. The collaborative initiative will pair CASA's team of retail experts with Headset's data services to help cannabis operators enhance their revenue and efficiencies through data-driven strategies.


