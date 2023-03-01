Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

 By Headset

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Introduction of qualitative research methods to create a holistic data ecosystem

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today announced its partnership with ISA, a Material Company. The partnership enables Headset to create a more holistic data ecosystem that will solidify its position as the leader in cannabis market intelligence.


Tags