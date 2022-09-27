Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

Mobile-friendly solution leverages menu-sourced data to track competitive insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today expanded its suite of cannabis market and intelligence solutions with the launch of Bridge Signal. Building upon Headset's existing platform, which is powered by transaction data from over 26 point-of-sale integrations, the addition of menu-sourced data provides a new layer of real-time competitive intelligence conveniently designed for on-the-go users in a mobile friendly interface.

