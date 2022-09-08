Headset (PRNewsfoto/Headset)

Businesses in two of the nation's fastest-growing markets gain access to real-time insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, today expanded access to its competitive intelligence tool, Headset Insights, to businesses in Massachusetts and Florida. This expansion will mark Headset's fourteenth and fifteenth cannabis market reads based on aggregated Point of Sale data at the receipt level for the U.S. and Canadian markets. Headset Insights is also available in Arizona, Alberta, California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

