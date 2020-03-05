SEATTLE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headset, the leading provider of data and analytics to the cannabis industry, announced today the launch of Insights Pulse. The product is a free version of its popular and powerful subscription-based Headset Insights market intelligence tool. With Insights Pulse, business owners, inventors, media, policymakers, and other industry professionals now have access to the industry's leading data sets and comprehensive market intelligence. Users have full access to an overview of the marketplace, allowing them to dig in and understand the landscape of legal cannabis on their own, at a pace no other solution provides.
Headset Insights Pulse and Insights Premium (formerly Insights) pull data directly from cannabis retailer point-of-sales to power projections of the entire legal market. Insights Pulse will provide a high-level overview of markets, answering important business-critical questions like:
- What is the size of a market and how fast is it growing?
- Is the market's growth accelerating or decelerating over time?
- How do product categories (e.g. flower, edibles, etc.) compare across markets?
- How do average prices compare across each market?
"We want to democratize data and bring some of the most popular aspects of Headset Insights to a larger market to better understand the power of these analytics for their business and the industry," said Cy Scott, Founder and CEO of Headset. "This is an opportunity for companies to glean useful and actionable data on category, segment, brand and product trends - with the expectation that many of these users will want to purchase Insights Premium to take deeper dives into their specific markets."
Insight Pulse will provide data on Alberta, British Columbia, California, Colorado, Nevada and Washington. The company expects to launch additional markets in the near future, including Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Oregon. Sales data will be available for the previous 24 months in each of the markets where it is available. To sign up for Insights Pulse, visit this site.
Headset is a data analytics company in the cannabis industry with a mission to help businesses make better-informed decisions through data. Headset focuses on collecting and analyzing consumer transaction information. Headset's models and dashboards help cannabis retailers better optimize their day-to-day operations. In addition, product manufacturers, processors and distributors leverage the aggregated, standardized and anonymized receipt-level sales data in real-time to identify trends and opportunities, stay competitive and collaborate with retail customers. Learn more at https://www.headset.io/.
