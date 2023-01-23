RoundGlass (PRNewsfoto/RoundGlass LLC)

RoundGlass (PRNewsfoto/RoundGlass LLC)

 By RoundGlass LLC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company has identified cutting-edge wellness trends for the year 2023. Wellbeing researchers and experts at RoundGlass dived deep into wellness science research to pick trends that will define how we live, heal, and thrive in the new year.


Tags