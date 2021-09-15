Health Training Game Revenues Spike to $14.0 Billion by 2026 By Metaari Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONROE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The market conditions for serious game developers competing in the US healthcare game-based simulation sector could not be more favorable," comments Sam S. Adkins, lead researcher for Metaari and author of the new report. "There is now very high demand, intense investment and M&A activity, and significant revenue opportunities in all eight buying segments analyzed in this report."According to Metaari's new report called "The 2021-2026 US Game-Based Healthcare Training and Simulations Market: Legacy Products Migrate to the Metaverse," the US growth rate for Game-Based Healthcare Training and Simulations designed for health and wellness is 18.2% and revenues will more than double to $14.0 billion by 2026. The product revenues are heavily concentrated in fourteen distinct types of retail packaged games.In Metaari's taxonomy, Game-Based Healthcare Training and Simulations are divided into two broad categories: products designed to improve cognitive functions and physical procedures in healthy users and trainees and products designed to mitigate cognitive deficiencies or impairments caused by mental health problems, addiction, disability, or traumatic injury. The goal is still the same in both categories-behavior change (learning). "This is the first market report in a series of targeted reports that identify the most lucrative revenue opportunities for developers," adds Adkins. "Training games and simulations designed for health and wellness are generating significant revenues for developers in the current US market."The report has 234 pages, 32 five-year revenue forecast tables, and 14 charts. The Serious Play Conference (SPC) is the exclusive reseller of the report. The report can be purchased here:https://www.seriousplayconf.com/downloads/healthcare-metaari-report/"There are nine major catalysts contributing to the booming Game-Based Healthcare Training and Simulations market in the US and they are analyzed in detail in this report," adds Adkins. "The most significant patterns in the current market include the increased number of developers obtaining FDA approval for their products, the extraordinary invocation in new XR training games and simulations, and the migration of legacy products like simulated patients to the metaverse."There are three sections in this report: an analysis of the major catalysts driving the market, a demand side-analysis, and a supply-side analysis. The analysis of the catalysts provides a detailed discussion of the nine major catalysts driving the Game-Based Healthcare Training and Simulations market.The demand-side analysis breaks out five-year revenues forecasts by eight buying segments: consumers, three PreK-12 sub-segments (preschool, primary, and secondary), tertiary & higher education institutions, federal government agencies, local & state government agencies, and corporations & businesses. Revenues will more than double in five US buying segments over the forecast period.The supply-side analysis provides revenue forecasts for three major product categories: packaged retail content (further broken out by fourteen game types), custom content development services, and authoring tools & platforms. The supply-side analysis includes a detailed five-year forecast for fourteen types of packaged games including brain training games, cognitive fitness games for people with special needs, mental training for athletes and first responders, situational awareness simulations, role-based behavior modification, contingency intervention games for addictions, memory mapping mnemonics, knowledge-based, skill-based procedures, VR fitness games, digital simulated patients, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI)"Situational awareness products will generate the highest revenues throughout the forecast period followed by VR-based products, digital patients, and games for people with special needs, respectively," reports Adkins. "VR Fitness, mental training, digital patients, and AI games and simulations are very new types of products. VR Fitness games and simulations have the highest growth rate of all product types at 35.2% followed by mental training games at 29.6% and AI-based games at 27.5%. Brain training games have the lowest growth rate at 3.0% but this is not due to the lack in demand but rather to the maturity of the product type. The demand is still quite high but commoditization is creating pricing pressures for developers."Just over 600 learning game and simulation developers operating in the US are identified in this report to help suppliers locate domestic distributors, partners, and potential merger and acquisition (M&A) targets. The majority of these developers are startups that are attracting significant investment. The investment totals for each startup are included in this report providing new startups with insight on what investors are funding.About MetaariMetaari (formerly Ambient Insight) is an ethics-based quantitative market research firm that identifies revenue opportunities for advanced learning technology suppliers. We track the learning technology markets in 126 countries. We have the most complete view of the international learning technology market in the industry. Metaari focusses solely on advanced learning technology research on products that utilize psychometrics, neuroscience, location intelligence, game mechanics, robotics, cognitive computing, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality.Media ContactSam Adkins, Metaari, +1 360-805-4298, sam@metaari.com SOURCE Metaari Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter