Virtual physical therapy improves outcomes and lowers the cost of care with early intervention

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA), a pioneer in self-funded health benefit programs and one of the nation's largest third-party administrators, today announced that it is partnering with Omada Health to offer virtual-first physical therapy and musculoskeletal (MSK) care.


