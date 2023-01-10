(PRNewsfoto/Healthy.io)

(PRNewsfoto/Healthy.io)

 By Healthy.io

Amazon Pharmacy Leader joining Healthy.io's executive team to head its commercial expansion and future growth

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, today announced the hiring of Justin Garrett as its Vice President of US Payer Sales. Justin previously served as Vice President of Commercial Markets at PillPack, which was acquired by Amazon in 2018. Post acquisition, he led Amazon Pharmacy's Payer Mail-Order service offering and brings with him a deep understanding of the payer market with a particular focus on simplifying the member experience and improving member outcomes. 


