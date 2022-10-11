Hedgehog Inc. Eliminates Network Complexity for Data Center and Edge Compute

 By Hedgehog Inc.

Focused on making Cloud Native applications easy to deploy in edge compute and distributed cloud network environments

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgehog today celebrates its launch as a company focused on making SONiC ready for mainstream adoption. Hedgehog and its investors see the promise for SONiC to change the market dynamics of networking and cloud infrastructure, but they also acknowledge that SONiC is difficult to procure, deploy and manage. Hedgehog is joining the SONiC and Cloud Native communities to make it easy to deploy Cloud Native applications in edge compute and distributed cloud network environments.

