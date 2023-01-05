Heritage Financial Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation)

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank ("Heritage" or "Bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Ray as Executive Vice President Chief Lending Officer, Amy Curran as Executive Vice President Director of Commercial Banking, Kelli Wilson as Executive Vice President Chief Banking Officer and Sabrina Robison as Executive Vice President Chief Human Resources Officer. Robison assumed her new executive title in September 2022, while Ray, Curran and Wilson assumed their new executive roles on January 1, 2023. Wilson will succeed Cindy Hirman who is scheduled to retire in April 2023.

Jeff Deuel, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, comments, "As our organization grows, we continue to make strategic adjustments to our organizational structure, with a focus on succession, accommodating growth, expanding within our geographic footprint and leveraging effective and efficient technologies. The addition of Matt, Amy and Kelli to the executive team brings new energy, insights and expertise that will continue to position Heritage for future success."


