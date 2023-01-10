Heritage Financial Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation)

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Bank ("Heritage" or "bank"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HFWA), is pleased to announce its expansion into Boise, Idaho. The bank has also welcomed Mike Trueba, Senior Vice President Commercial Team Leader and Kara Aburusa Assistant Vice President Credit Analyst Senior, who will be located in a temporary branch set to open on January 10, 2023. Heritage will work to identify a more permanent location in the future. An expanded team will consist of commercial relationship managers, deposit relationship managers and support staff.

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are excited to expand into Boise, a new market we have wanted to be in for several years now. Over time we hope to further expand in Idaho through organic growth and potential acquisitions. Heritage Bank provides the size, culture, strategic vision, responsiveness, community focus and flexibility that will align with the priorities and values of Idaho businesses and the overall community. In addition, Mike provides us significant experience, integrity, skill and community focus in Boise. The new Idaho team is thrilled to welcome customers and deliver an expanded set of high-quality banking services in the area."


