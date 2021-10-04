Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call By Heritage Financial Corporation Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Heritage Financial Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) By Heritage Financial Corporation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its third quarter earnings release on Thursday, October 21, 2021 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the third quarter on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time). To access the conference call, call the numbers listed below:Live Conference Call(844) 200-6205Access Code 212793Replay of Conference Call(866) 813-9403Access Code 056393 The conference call will be recorded and will be available following the live conference call for replay twenty-four hours a day ending October 28, 2021. Questions regarding the conference call may be directed to Kaylene Lahn at 360-943-1500.About Heritage Financial Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 53 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-financial-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301392329.htmlSOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayNajar, Cle Elum-Roslyn football high-step past Granger on Homecoming Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter