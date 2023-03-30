Heritage Financial Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Financial Corporation)

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its first quarter earnings release on Thursday, April 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the first quarter earnings on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). 

To access the conference call, call the numbers listed below:


