OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Thursday, January 26, 2023 before the market opens.  The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end earnings on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time). 

