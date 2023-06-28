...HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS Saturday AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
.A dry, upper low pressure system passing to the north will
produce breezy west to northwest winds through the Cascade gaps
and combine with low relative humidities Saturday afternoon and
evening.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon,
690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
OLYMPIA, Wash., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Company" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) anticipates issuing its second quarter earnings release on Thursday, July 20, 2023 before the market opens. The Company has scheduled a telephone conference call to discuss the second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time).
To access the conference call, call the numbers listed below: