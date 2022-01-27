OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HFWA) (the "Company" or "Heritage"), the parent company of Heritage Bank ("Bank"), today reported net income of $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.55 compared to $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the year ended 2021 totaled $98.0 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, compared to $46.6 million, or $1.29 per diluted share for 2020.
Jeffrey J. Deuel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, commented, "While we continue to be challenged by the COVID-environment and the related uncertainty, we begin 2022 on solid ground. We are well-positioned to take advantage of a rising rate environment and we continue to benefit from the strong economic climate in the region.
Further, we are pleased with the success of our ongoing efforts to positively impact housing in the communities we serve. In the fourth quarter, we partnered with Sabin Community Development Corporation, providing $13.4 million of construction financing and $11.7 million of permanent funding through our Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment to build affordable housing units for both families and seniors allowing people of color who are at risk of gentrification to live in the heart of Portland's historically African-American community in North / Northeast Portland."
Financial Higlights
The following table provides financial highlights at the dates and for the periods indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income
$ 19,397
$ 20,592
$ 23,882
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$ 19,282
$ 22,440
$ 25,178
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.55
$ 0.58
$ 0.66
Return on average assets (2)
1.04 %
1.13 %
1.42 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1) (2)
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.50 %
Return on average common equity (2)
9.06 %
9.55 %
11.74 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) (2)
13.27 %
13.93 %
17.62 %
Net interest margin (2)
2.85 %
3.15 %
3.53 %
Cost of total deposits (2)
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
Efficiency ratio
66.61 %
62.35 %
60.50 %
Noninterest expense to average total assets (2)
2.06 %
2.04 %
2.30 %
Total assets
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 6,615,318
Loans receivable, net
$ 3,773,301
$ 3,905,567
$ 4,398,462
Total deposits
$ 6,381,337
$ 6,215,558
$ 5,597,990
Loan to deposit ratio (3)
59.8 %
63.6 %
79.8 %
Book value per share
$ 24.34
$ 24.13
$ 22.85
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 17.19
$ 16.97
$ 15.77
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Annualized.
(3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.
SBA PPP Loans
The Company has supported its community and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic through its participation in the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"). The SBA PPP ended on May 31, 2021.
The following table summarizes the SBA PPP activity as of and for the period indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
Net deferred fees recognized during the period
$ 4,399
$ 7,030
$ 6,623
Net deferred fees unrecognized as of period end
4,936
9,335
15,392
Principal payments received during the period, including forgiveness
125,455
284,385
159,284
Amortized cost as of period end
145,840
266,896
715,121
Balance Sheet
Total investment securities increased $205.1 million, or 19.1%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021 due primarily to purchases to deploy excess liquidity into higher yielding assets.
The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable, net at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Change
Balance
%
Balance
%
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial business:
Commercial and industrial
$ 621,567
16.3 %
$ 652,776
16.5 %
$ (31,209)
(4.8) %
SBA PPP
145,840
3.8
266,896
6.8
(121,056)
(45.4)
Owner-occupied CRE
931,150
24.4
907,568
23.0
23,582
2.6
Non-owner occupied CRE
1,493,099
39.2
1,459,795
36.8
33,304
2.3
Total commercial business
3,191,656
83.7
3,287,035
83.1
(95,379)
(2.9)
Residential real estate
164,582
4.3
125,697
3.2
38,885
30.9
Real estate construction and land development:
Residential
85,547
2.2
90,081
2.3
(4,534)
(5.0)
Commercial and multifamily
141,336
3.7
205,516
5.2
(64,180)
(31.2)
Total real estate construction and land development
226,883
5.9
295,597
7.5
(68,714)
(23.2)
Consumer
232,541
6.1
245,555
6.2
(13,014)
(5.3)
Loans receivable
3,815,662
100.0 %
3,953,884
100.0 %
(138,222)
(3.5)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(42,361)
(48,317)
5,956
(12.3)
Loans receivable, net
$ 3,773,301
$ 3,905,567
$ (132,266)
(3.4) %
The Company generated strong loan production with outstanding balances of $222.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to $195.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Loan repayments for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, exclusive of SBA PPP loans, were $242.9 million and $164.5 million, respectively, with an overall decline in outstanding balances of $138.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans included the transfer of several completed projects from real estate construction and land development loans.
Total deposits increased at an annualized rate of 10.6% from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Change
Balance
% of
Balance
% of
Amount
%
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest demand deposits
$ 2,330,956
36.5 %
$ 2,299,248
37.0 %
$ 31,708
1.4 %
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,946,605
30.5
1,870,618
30.1
75,987
4.1
Money market accounts
1,120,174
17.6
1,072,427
17.3
47,747
4.5
Savings accounts
640,763
10.0
617,469
9.9
23,294
3.8
Total non-maturity deposits
6,038,498
94.6
5,859,762
94.3
178,736
3.1
Certificates of deposit
342,839
5.4
355,796
5.7
(12,957)
(3.6)
Total deposits
$ 6,381,337
100.0 %
$ 6,215,558
100.0 %
$ 165,779
2.7 %
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased $1.5 million, or 63,884 shares of its common stock, under the current repurchase plan, at a weighted average price per share of $23.02, as compared to the repurchase of $20.6 million, or 841,088 shares of its common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.54 during the third quarter of 2021. Repurchases under the current repurchase plan for the year ended 2021 totaled $22.1 million, or 904,972 shares of common stock, at a weighted average price per share of $24.43 and represented approximately 2.5% of common stock outstanding at December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, there were 738,304 shares available for repurchase under the current repurchase plan.
The Company and Heritage Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized". The following table summarizes capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:
December 31,
September 30,
Change
Capital Ratios:
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.5%
11.7%
(0.2)%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.4
8.5
(0.1)
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.5
13.3
0.2
Tier 1 leverage capital to average quarterly assets (2)
8.7
8.8
(0.1)
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
13.9
13.8
0.1
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)
14.8
14.8
—
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses
The following table provides detail on the changes in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("Unfunded") and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
ACL on
ACL on
Total
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of
$ 48,317
$ 2,154
$ 50,471
$ 51,562
$ 2,451
$ 54,013
$ 73,340
$ 5,022
$ 78,362
(Reversal of) provision
(5,490)
453
(5,037)
(2,852)
(297)
(3,149)
(2,792)
(341)
(3,133)
Net charge-offs
(466)
—
(466)
(393)
—
(393)
(363)
—
(363)
Balance, end of period
$ 42,361
$ 2,607
$ 44,968
$ 48,317
$ 2,154
$ 50,471
$ 70,185
$ 4,681
$ 74,866
The ACL on loans decreased compared to September 30, 2021 due primarily to continued improvement in forecasted economic indicators used to calculate credit losses as well as changes in the loan mix.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.36% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets at both December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 consisted only of nonaccrual loans. Changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated were as follows:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
Balance, beginning of period
$ 25,894
$ 35,341
$ 52,604
Additions to nonaccrual loan classification
333
293
8,345
Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status
(1,435)
(8,139)
(2,186)
Payoffs
(540)
(911)
(82)
Charge-offs
(498)
(690)
(589)
Balance, end of period
$ 23,754
$ 25,894
$ 58,092
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income decreased $3.5 million, or 6.8%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized due to a decrease in the volume of forgiven SBA PPP loans.
Net interest income decreased $4.5 million, or 8.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 also due to the decrease in deferred SBA PPP loan fees recognized as well as lower loan yield. The decrease in net interest income was offset partially by a higher average balance of taxable securities and other interest earning deposits in addition to a lower cost of deposits reflecting a continued decrease in rates on deposit accounts due to the ongoing low-rate environment.
The following table presents the loan yield and the impact of SBA PPP loans and the incremental accretion on purchased loans on this financial measure for the periods presented below:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Loan yield (GAAP)
4.42
%
4.64
%
4.39
%
Exclude impact from SBA PPP loans
(0.29)
(0.38)
0.02
Exclude impact from incremental accretion on purchased loans
(0.05)
(0.07)
(0.07)
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
4.08
%
4.19
%
4.34
%
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.
Net interest margin decreased to 2.85% for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.15% for the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower loan yield and an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.
Net interest margin decreased from 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to the change in the mix of total interest earning assets, including an increase in the balance of lower yielding average interest earning deposits.
Noninterest Income
The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Change
%
Change
%
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Service charges and other fees
$ 4,609
$ 4,566
$ 4,213
$ 43
0.9 %
$ 396
9.4 %
Gain on sale of investment
—
—
55
—
—
(55)
(100.0)
Gain on sale of loans, net
506
765
1,919
(259)
(33.9)
(1,413)
(73.6)
Interest rate swap fees
174
126
230
48
38.1
(56)
(24.3)
Bank owned life insurance
500
647
1,880
(147)
(22.7)
(1,380)
(73.4)
Gain on sale of other assets, net
2,717
942
921
1,775
188.4
1,796
195.0
Other income
1,333
1,182
2,067
151
12.8
(734)
(35.5)
Total noninterest income
$ 9,839
$ 8,228
$ 11,285
$ 1,611
19.6 %
$ (1,446)
(12.8) %
Noninterest income increased during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to a gain of $2.7 million related to the sale and leaseback of the Company's headquarters in Olympia, WA included in gain on sale of other assets.
Noninterest income decreased from the same period in 2020 due primarily to reduced gain on sale of loans, net as sales volume of secondary market mortgage loans declined and less bank owned life insurance income and other income as the fourth quarter of 2020 included the recognition of a death benefit of $1.2 million and a termination fee of $651,000 from the divestiture of our trust department. The decrease in noninterest income was offset partially by an increase in gain on sale of other assets due to the gain on sale of the Company's headquarters discussed above.
Noninterest Expense
The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Change
%
Change
%
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Compensation and employee
$ 23,155
$ 22,176
$ 22,257
$ 979
4.4 %
$ 898
4.0 %
Occupancy and equipment
4,325
4,373
4,364
(48)
(1.1)
(39)
(0.9)
Data processing
4,694
4,029
3,714
665
16.5
980
26.4
Marketing
703
775
783
(72)
(9.3)
(80)
(10.2)
Professional services
816
816
1,289
—
—
(473)
(36.7)
State/municipal business and
850
1,071
1,128
(221)
(20.6)
(278)
(24.6)
Federal deposit insurance premium
628
550
703
78
14.2
(75)
(10.7)
Amortization of intangible assets
759
758
859
1
0.1
(100)
(11.6)
Other expense
2,535
2,618
3,465
(83)
(3.2)
(930)
(26.8)
Total noninterest expense
$ 38,465
$ 37,166
$ 38,562
$ 1,299
3.5 %
$ (97)
(0.3) %
Noninterest expense increased from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits as a result of severance payments following a strategic reduction in force and an increase in accrual for incentive payments. Additionally, data processing increased as the Bank continues to invest in technology.
Noninterest expense remained relatively constant compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. However, there was a decrease in expenses related to branch consolidations recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020, predominately within other expense, offset partially by increases in compensation and employee benefits and data processing for the same reasons discussed above.
Income Tax Expense
The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
Quarter Over
Prior Year
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Change
%
Change
%
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$ 24,319
$ 25,589
$ 28,311
$ (1,270)
(5.0) %
$ (3,992)
(14.1) %
Income tax expense
$ 4,922
$ 4,997
$ 4,429
$ (75)
(1.5) %
$ 493
11.1 %
Effective income tax rate
20.2 %
19.5 %
15.6 %
0.7 %
3.6 %
4.6 %
29.5 %
Income tax expense decreased for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 and increased compared to the same period in 2020 primarily reflecting the change in income before income taxes earned between the periods. Additionally, the effective income tax rate increased between the same periods due primarily to an increase in annual pre-tax income for the year ended 2021, which decreased the impact of favorable permanent tax items such as tax-exempt investments, investments in bank owned life insurance and low-income housing tax credits.
Dividend
On January 26, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share. The dividend is payable on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 9, 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will hold a telephone conference call to discuss this earnings release on January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. To access the call, please dial (844) 200-6205 -- access code 09084 a few minutes prior to 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. The call will be available for replay through February 3, 2022 by dialing (866) 813-9403 -- access code 668648.
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branch network of 49 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA". More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in Heritage's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission-which are available on our website at www.heritagebanknw.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to the Company and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us, and could negatively affect the Company's operating and stock price performance.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except shares)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash on hand and in banks
$ 61,377
$ 86,954
$ 91,918
Interest earning deposits
1,661,915
1,547,785
651,404
Cash and cash equivalents
1,723,292
1,634,739
743,322
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of
894,335
761,526
802,163
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of
383,393
311,074
—
Total investment securities
1,277,728
1,072,600
802,163
Loans held for sale
1,476
2,636
4,932
Loans receivable
3,815,662
3,953,884
4,468,647
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(42,361)
(48,317)
(70,185)
Loans receivable, net
3,773,301
3,905,567
4,398,462
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Premises and equipment, net
79,370
79,958
85,452
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost
7,933
7,933
6,661
Bank owned life insurance
120,196
109,634
107,580
Accrued interest receivable
14,657
14,802
19,418
Prepaid expenses and other assets
183,543
179,494
193,301
Other intangible assets, net
9,977
10,736
13,088
Goodwill
240,939
240,939
240,939
Total assets
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 6,615,318
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$ 6,381,337
$ 6,215,558
$ 5,597,990
Junior subordinated debentures
21,180
21,107
20,887
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
50,839
44,096
35,683
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
124,624
129,873
140,319
Total liabilities
6,577,980
6,410,634
5,794,879
Common stock
551,798
552,385
571,021
Retained earnings
293,238
281,285
224,400
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
9,396
14,734
25,018
Total stockholders' equity
854,432
848,404
820,439
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 6,615,318
Shares outstanding
35,105,779
35,166,599
35,912,243
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 42,695
$ 46,863
$ 50,089
$ 189,832
$ 192,417
Taxable interest on investment securities
5,197
4,711
3,473
17,492
17,541
Nontaxable interest on investment
1,063
931
973
3,899
3,659
Interest on interest earning deposits
633
537
142
1,608
703
Total interest income
49,588
53,042
54,677
212,831
214,320
Interest Expense
Deposits
1,464
1,444
1,993
6,160
12,265
Junior subordinated debentures
185
184
191
742
890
Other borrowings
31
36
38
140
168
Total interest expense
1,680
1,664
2,222
7,042
13,323
Net interest income
47,908
51,378
52,455
205,789
200,997
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(5,037)
(3,149)
(3,133)
(29,372)
36,106
Net interest income after (reversal
52,945
54,527
55,588
235,161
164,891
Noninterest Income
Service charges and other fees
4,609
4,566
4,213
17,597
16,228
Gain on sale of investment securities,
—
—
55
29
1,518
Gain on sale of loans, net
506
765
1,919
3,644
5,044
Interest rate swap fees
174
126
230
661
1,691
Bank owned life insurance income
500
647
1,880
2,520
4,319
Gain on sale of other assets, net
2,717
942
921
4,405
955
Other income
1,333
1,182
2,067
5,759
7,474
Total noninterest income
9,839
8,228
11,285
34,615
37,229
Noninterest Expense
Compensation and employee benefits
23,155
22,176
22,257
89,880
88,106
Occupancy and equipment
4,325
4,373
4,364
17,243
17,611
Data processing
4,694
4,029
3,714
16,533
14,449
Marketing
703
775
783
3,039
3,100
Professional services
816
816
1,289
4,065
5,921
State/municipal business and use taxes
850
1,071
1,128
3,884
3,754
Federal deposit insurance premium
628
550
703
2,106
1,789
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
—
—
(145)
Amortization of intangible assets
759
758
859
3,111
3,525
Other expense
2,535
2,618
3,465
9,408
10,830
Total noninterest expense
38,465
37,166
38,562
149,269
148,940
Income before income taxes
24,319
25,589
28,311
120,507
53,180
Income tax expense
4,922
4,997
4,429
22,472
6,610
Net income
$ 19,397
$ 20,592
$ 23,882
$ 98,035
$ 46,570
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.56
$ 0.58
$ 0.66
$ 2.75
$ 1.29
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.55
$ 0.58
$ 0.66
$ 2.73
$ 1.29
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.21
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.81
$ 0.80
Average shares outstanding - basic
35,154,382
35,644,192
35,910,430
35,677,851
36,014,445
Average shares outstanding - diluted
35,439,998
35,929,518
36,188,579
35,973,386
36,170,066
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$ 48,317
$ 51,562
$ 73,340
$ 70,185
$ 36,171
Impact of CECL adoption
—
—
—
—
1,822
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
48,317
51,562
73,340
70,185
37,993
(Reversal of) provision for credit
(5,490)
(2,852)
(2,792)
(27,298)
35,433
Charge-offs:
Commercial business
(519)
(743)
(198)
(1,276)
(3,751)
Real estate construction and land
—
—
(417)
(1)
(417)
Consumer
(160)
(204)
(313)
(669)
(1,454)
Total charge-offs
(679)
(947)
(928)
(1,946)
(5,622)
Recoveries:
Commercial business
81
385
310
816
1,530
Residential real estate
—
—
—
—
3
Real estate construction and land
4
8
118
32
278
Consumer
128
161
137
572
570
Total recoveries
213
554
565
1,420
2,381
Net charge-offs
(466)
(393)
(363)
(526)
(3,241)
Balance, end of period
$ 42,361
$ 48,317
$ 70,185
$ 42,361
$ 70,185
Net charge-offs on loans to average
0.05
%
0.04%
0.03%
0.01%
0.07%
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Nonperforming Assets:
Nonaccrual loans:
Commercial business
$ 23,107
$ 25,243
$ 56,786
Residential real estate
47
51
184
Real estate construction and land development
571
571
1,022
Consumer
29
29
100
Total nonaccrual loans
23,754
25,894
58,092
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
Nonperforming assets
$ 23,754
$ 25,894
$ 58,092
Restructured performing loans
$ 59,110
$ 60,684
$ 52,872
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
293
—
—
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.11%
1.22%
1.57%
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (1)
1.15%
1.31%
1.87%
Nonaccrual loans
178.33%
186.60%
120.82%
Nonperforming loans to loans receivable
0.62%
0.65%
1.30%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.32%
0.36%
0.88%
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2)(3)
$ 3,836,029
$ 42,695
4.42
%
$ 4,005,585
$ 46,863
4.64 %
$ 4,540,962
$ 50,089
4.39 %
Taxable securities
1,016,629
5,197
2.03
893,374
4,711
2.09
649,287
3,473
2.13
Nontaxable securities (3)
153,686
1,063
2.74
157,907
931
2.34
164,025
973
2.36
Interest earning deposits
1,665,640
633
0.15
1,417,661
537
0.15
559,491
142
0.10
Total interest earning assets
6,671,984
49,588
2.95 %
6,474,527
53,042
3.25 %
5,913,765
54,677
3.68 %
Noninterest earning assets
731,613
740,433
761,712
Total assets
$ 7,403,597
$ 7,214,960
6,675,477
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$ 349,708
$ 364
0.41 %
$ 365,278
$ 407
0.44 %
$ 421,633
$ 720
0.68 %
Savings accounts
631,531
93
0.06
609,818
90
0.06
532,301
106
0.08
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
2,996,482
1,007
0.13
2,881,567
947
0.13
2,680,084
1,167
0.17
Total interest bearing deposits
3,977,721
1,464
0.15
3,856,663
1,444
0.15
3,634,018
1,993
0.22
Junior subordinated debentures
21,140
185
3.47
21,060
184
3.47
20,840
191
3.65
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
46,942
31
0.26
52,197
36
0.27
35,278
38
0.43
Total interest bearing liabilities
4,045,803
1,680
0.16 %
3,929,920
1,664
0.17 %
3,690,136
2,222
0.24 %
Noninterest demand deposits
2,383,651
2,300,795
2,034,425
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
124,760
128,537
141,917
Stockholders' equity
849,383
855,708
808,999
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,403,597
$ 7,214,960
$ 6,675,477
Net interest and spread
$ 47,908
2.79 %
$ 51,378
3.08 %
$ 52,455
3.44 %
Net interest margin
2.85 %
3.15 %
3.53 %
(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances.
(2) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest
(3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Paid
Average
Interest Earning Assets:
Loans receivable, net (2) (3)
$ 4,181,464
$ 189,832
4.54
%
$ 4,335,564
$ 192,417
4.44
%
Taxable securities
846,892
17,492
2.07
731,378
17,541
2.40
Nontaxable securities (3)
158,968
3,899
2.45
152,447
3,659
2.40
Interest earning deposits
1,193,724
1,608
0.13
315,847
703
0.22
Total interest earning assets
6,381,048
212,831
3.34
%
5,535,236
214,320
3.87
%
Noninterest earning assets
745,202
758,386
Total assets
$ 7,126,250
$ 6,293,622
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Certificates of deposit
$ 372,279
$ 1,811
0.49
%
$ 482,316
$ 5,675
1.18
%
Savings accounts
598,492
367
0.06
489,471
526
0.11
Interest bearing demand and money market accounts
2,862,504
3,982
0.14
2,491,477
6,064
0.24
Total interest bearing deposits
3,833,275
6,160
0.16
3,463,264
12,265
0.35
Junior subordinated debentures
21,025
742
3.53
20,730
890
4.29
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
45,655
140
0.31
27,805
160
0.58
FHLB advances and other borrowings
—
—
—
1,466
8
0.55
Total interest bearing liabilities
3,899,955
7,042
0.18
%
3,513,265
13,323
0.38
%
Noninterest demand deposits
2,256,608
1,835,165
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
127,620
139,612
Stockholders' equity
842,067
805,580
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,126,250
$ 6,293,622
Net interest income and spread
$ 205,789
3.16
%
$ 200,997
3.49
%
Net interest margin
3.23
%
3.63
%
(1) Average balances are calculated using daily balances.
(2) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest
earned on loans receivable, net includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $28.4 million and $14.4 million for the years
(3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 47,908
$ 51,378
$ 54,265
$ 52,238
$ 52,455
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses
(5,037)
(3,149)
(13,987)
(7,199)
(3,133)
Noninterest income
9,839
8,228
8,297
8,251
11,285
Noninterest expense
38,465
37,166
36,396
37,242
38,562
Net income
19,397
20,592
32,702
25,344
23,882
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (3)
19,282
22,440
26,166
23,247
25,178
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.56
$ 0.58
$ 0.91
$ 0.70
$ 0.66
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.55
$ 0.58
$ 0.90
$ 0.70
$ 0.66
Average Balances:
Loans receivable, net (1)
$ 3,836,029
$ 4,005,585
$ 4,402,868
$ 4,490,499
$ 4,540,962
Total investment securities
1,170,315
1,051,281
959,512
838,182
813,312
Total interest earning assets
6,671,984
6,474,527
6,327,171
6,042,566
5,913,765
Total assets
7,403,597
7,214,960
7,079,205
6,799,625
6,675,477
Total interest bearing deposits
3,977,721
3,856,663
3,809,750
3,685,496
3,634,018
Total noninterest demand deposits
2,383,651
2,300,795
2,246,929
2,091,359
2,034,425
Stockholders' equity
849,383
855,708
835,761
827,021
808,999
Financial Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
1.04
%
1.13
%
1.85
%
1.51
%
1.42
%
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
1.03
1.23
1.48
1.39
1.50
Return on average common equity (2)
9.06
9.55
15.69
12.43
11.74
Return on average tangible common
13.27
13.93
22.94
18.37
17.62
Efficiency ratio
66.61
62.35
58.18
61.57
60.50
Noninterest expense to average total
2.06
2.04
2.06
2.22
2.30
Net interest margin (2)
2.85
3.15
3.44
3.51
3.53
Net interest spread (2)
2.79
3.08
3.37
3.43
3.44
(1) Average loan receivable, net includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield.
(2) Annualized.
(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
As of or for the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Select Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 7,105,672
$ 7,028,392
$ 6,615,318
Loans receivable, net
3,773,301
3,905,567
4,155,968
4,531,644
4,398,462
Total investment securities
1,277,728
1,072,600
1,049,524
893,558
802,163
Deposits
6,381,337
6,215,558
6,061,706
6,019,698
5,597,990
Noninterest demand deposits
2,330,956
2,299,248
2,256,341
2,205,562
1,980,531
Stockholders' equity
854,432
848,404
855,984
827,151
820,439
Financial Measures:
Book value per share
$ 24.34
$ 24.13
$ 23.77
$ 22.99
$ 22.85
Tangible book value per share (1)
17.19
16.97
16.76
15.95
15.77
Stockholders' equity to total assets
11.5 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
11.8 %
12.4 %
Tangible common equity to tangible
8.4
8.5
8.8
8.5
8.9
Loans to deposits ratio
59.8
63.6
69.4
76.3
79.8
Regulatory Capital Ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-
13.5 %
13.3 %
13.6 %
12.8 %
12.3 %
Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets(2)
8.7 %
8.8 %
9.1 %
9.1 %
9.0 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
13.9 %
13.8 %
14.0 %
13.2 %
12.8 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(2)
14.8 %
14.8 %
15.1 %
14.5 %
14.0 %
Credit Quality Metrics:
ACL on loans to:
Loans receivable
1.11 %
1.22 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
1.57 %
Loans receivable, excluding SBA
1.15
1.31
1.41
1.73
1.87
Nonperforming loans
178.33
186.60
145.90
121.48
120.82
Nonperforming loans to loans
0.62
0.65
0.84
1.15
1.30
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.32
0.36
0.50
0.75
0.88
Net charge-offs (recoveries) on loans to average loans receivable
0.05
0.04
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.03
Criticized Loans by Credit Quality
Special mention
$ 71,020
$ 90,554
$ 100,317
$ 108,975
$ 132,036
Substandard
112,450
126,964
135,374
160,461
158,515
Other Metrics:
Number of banking offices
49
53
53
53
61
Average number of full-time equivalent
782
813
822
840
848
Deposits per branch
$ 130,231
$ 117,275
$ 114,372
$ 113,579
$ 91,770
Average assets per full-time
9,469
8,877
8,607
8,098
7,873
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein.
(2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting
The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share:
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 854,432
$ 848,404
$ 855,984
$ 827,151
$ 820,439
Exclude intangible assets
(250,916)
(251,675)
(252,433)
(253,230)
(254,027)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 603,516
$ 596,729
$ 603,551
$ 573,921
$ 566,412
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 7,432,412
$ 7,259,038
$ 7,105,672
$ 7,028,392
$ 6,615,318
Exclude intangible assets
(250,916)
(251,675)
(252,433)
(253,230)
(254,027)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 7,181,496
$ 7,007,363
$ 6,853,239
$ 6,775,162
$ 6,361,291
Stockholders' equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.5 %
11.7 %
12.0 %
11.8 %
12.4 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.4 %
8.5 %
8.8 %
8.5 %
8.9 %
Shares outstanding
35,105,779
35,166,599
36,006,560
35,981,317
35,912,243
Book value per share (GAAP)
$ 24.34
$ 24.13
$ 23.77
$ 22.99
$ 22.85
Tangible book value per share (non-
$ 17.19
$ 16.97
$ 16.76
$ 15.95
$ 15.77
The Company considers presenting the ratio of ACL on loans to loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the Company's ACL on loans as the balance of SBA PPP loans was significant to the loan portfolio; however, since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, the Company has not provided an ACL on loans for these loans.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
ACL on Loans to Loans Receivable, excluding SBA PPP Loans:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$ 42,361
$ 48,317
$ 51,562
$ 64,225
$ 70,185
Loans receivable (GAAP)
$ 3,815,662
$ 3,953,884
$ 4,207,530
$ 4,595,869
$ 4,468,647
Exclude SBA PPP loans
(145,840)
(266,896)
(544,250)
(886,761)
(715,121)
Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP
$ 3,669,822
$ 3,686,988
$ 3,663,280
$ 3,709,108
$ 3,753,526
ACL on loans to loans receivable
1.11 %
1.22 %
1.23 %
1.40 %
1.57 %
ACL on loans to loans receivable,
1.15 %
1.31 %
1.41 %
1.73 %
1.87 %
The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 19,397
$ 20,592
$ 32,702
$ 25,344
$ 23,882
Add amortization of intangible assets
759
758
797
797
859
Exclude tax effect of adjustment
(159)
(159)
(167)
(167)
(180)
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
$ 19,997
$ 21,191
$ 33,332
$ 25,974
$ 24,561
Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 849,383
$ 855,708
$ 835,761
$ 827,021
$ 808,999
Exclude average intangible assets
(251,331)
(252,159)
(252,956)
(253,747)
(254,587)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 598,052
$ 603,549
$ 582,805
$ 573,274
$ 554,412
Return on average common equity, annualized (GAAP)
9.06 %
9.55 %
15.69 %
12.43 %
11.74 %
Return on average tangible common equity, annualized (non-GAAP)
13.27 %
13.93 %
22.94 %
18.37 %
17.62 %
The Company believes that presenting pre-tax pre-provision income, which reflects its profitability before income taxes and provision for credit losses, and the pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, are useful measurements in assessing its operating income and expenses by removing the volatility that may be associated with credit loss provisions. The Company also believes that during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, this information is useful as the impact of the pandemic on credit loss provisions of various institutions has varied based on the geography of the communities served by a particular institution and the decision to adopt or defer the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology required by ASU 2016-13.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Return on Average Equity, annualized:
Net income (GAAP)
$ 19,397
$ 20,592
$ 32,702
$ 25,344
$ 23,882
Add income tax expense
4,922
4,997
7,451
5,102
4,429
Add (reversal of) provision for
(5,037)
(3,149)
(13,987)
(7,199)
(3,133)
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-
$ 19,282
$ 22,440
$ 26,166
$ 23,247
$ 25,178
Average total assets (GAAP)
$ 7,403,597
$ 7,214,960
$ 7,079,205
$ 6,799,625
$ 6,675,477
Return on average assets, annualized
1.04 %
1.13 %
1.85 %
1.51 %
1.42 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on
1.03 %
1.23 %
1.48 %
1.39 %
1.50 %
The Company believes presenting loan yield excluding the effect of discount accretion on purchased loans is useful in assessing the impact of acquisition accounting on loan yield as the effect of loan discount accretion is expected to decrease as the acquired loans mature or roll off its balance sheet. Incremental accretion on purchased loans represents the amount of interest income recorded on purchased loans in excess of the contractual stated interest rate in the individual loan notes due to incremental accretion of purchased discount or premium. Purchased discount or premium is the difference between the contractual loan balance and the fair value of acquired loans at the acquisition date, or as modified by the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13. The purchased discount is accreted into income over the remaining life of the loan. The impact of incremental accretion on loan yield will change during any period based on the volume of prepayments, but it is expected to decrease over time as the balance of the purchased loans decreases.
Similarly, presenting loan yield excluding the effect of SBA PPP loans is useful in assessing the impact of these special program loans that are anticipated to substantially decrease within a short time frame.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
Loan Yield, excluding SBA PPP Loans and Incremental Accretion on Purchased Loans, annualized:
Interest and fees on loans (GAAP)
$ 42,695
$ 46,863
$ 50,089
Exclude interest and fees on SBA PPP loans
(4,928)
(8,042)
(8,739)
Exclude incremental accretion on purchased loans
(387)
(681)
(795)
Adjusted interest and fees on loans (non-GAAP)
$ 37,380
$ 38,140
$ 40,555
Average loans receivable, net (GAAP)
$ 3,836,029
$ 4,005,585
$ 4,540,962
Exclude average SBA PPP loans
(204,436)
(392,570)
(822,460)
Adjusted average loans receivable, net (non-GAAP)
$ 3,631,593
$ 3,613,015
$ 3,718,502
Loan yield, annualized (GAAP)
4.42
%
4.64
%
4.39
%
Loan yield, excluding SBA PPP loans and incremental accretion on
4.08
%
4.19
%
4.34
%
