...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation ("Heritage") (Nasdaq: HFWA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric K. Chan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Chan was also appointed to the Board of Directors of Heritage's wholly-owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank. The appointment is effective January 1, 2023.
"We are pleased to welcome Eric to our board of directors," said Brian L. Vance, Board Chair. "Eric brings the depth of finance and operational experience we were searching for along with extensive executive leadership experience. Eric's background and business acumen will add valuable expertise to our board."
Mr. Chan has been the Chief Financial Officer for the Los Angeles Clippers since 2018. Prior to his current role, Mr. Chan was the Chief Financial Officer for The Bouqs Company and Loot Crate from 2015 to 2018. Mr. Chan also served as Senior Vice President and Divisional Chief Financial Officer with Mattel, Inc. from 2009 to 2015. Mr. Chan also served in various executive roles during his time at Cisco Systems, Inc. from 2004 to 2009.
Mr. Chan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated with high honors and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Mr. Chan resides in Los Angeles, CA and serves as President of the El Segundo Economic Development Corporation, a non-profit 501(c)3 he started in 2020.
About Heritage
Heritage Financial Corporation is an Olympia-based bank holding company with Heritage Bank, a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. Heritage Bank has a branching network of 50 banking offices in Washington and Oregon. Heritage Bank also does business under the Whidbey Island Bank name on Whidbey Island. Heritage's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HFWA." More information about Heritage Financial Corporation can be found on its website at www.hf-wa.com and more information about Heritage Bank can be found on its website at www.heritagebanknw.com.