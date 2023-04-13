Support Local Journalism


LevelTen Energy's Asset Marketplace connects clean energy project developers and financiers, as well as provides the software, analytics, and M&A transaction expertise they need to execute transactions quickly.

DALLAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HGP Storage LLC ("HGP"), a leading developer of stand-alone energy storage, is pleased to announce the structured sale of a portfolio of distributed battery energy storage projects to a leading independent North American renewable energy investor. The storage portfolio is in ERCOT with anticipated commercial operation dates in 2023 and 2024.


