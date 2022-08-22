(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

New integration enables sales reps to elevate customer conversations and close more deals

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced an expanded partnership and native platform integration with Salesloft, the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. Joint customers now have a streamlined way to engage prospects with personalized communications and insights at scale, increasing rep efficiency and effectiveness. 

