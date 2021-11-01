Highspot Launches the Highspot Spark Community By Highspot Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Highspot) By Highspot Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced the launch of the Highspot Spark Community. The global community is designed exclusively for members of the Highspot ecosystem, built to bring together leading professionals to share best practices, collaborate across the industry, experience unique events and learn the art of what's possible with the Highspot platform."The Highspot Spark Community is our way of investing back into all those who have invested in Highspot." "Enablement professionals at world-class companies are doing amazing work to help drive business results," said Gwen Sheridan, VP of Customer Services, Highspot. "There is enormous value in sharing these achievements and in creating space for further exploration and discovery. The Highspot Spark Community is our way of investing back into all those who have invested in Highspot, elevating our users, and providing them with even more resources and the support they need to be successful."Peer-to-peer connection is critical as organizations adapt to operating in a hybrid working environment for the foreseeable future. The Highspot Spark Community offers an interactive experience for information consumption, knowledge sharing and collaboration through: Discussions: Connect with peers by sparking discussion topics and responding to other members in the interactive forum. Build a virtual contact list and message contacts directly once a connection invitation has been accepted. Content: Discover a combination of Highspot and user-generated content that details best practices, customer and product use cases, success stories, analytics and more. Contributors can submit content for review and refinement to be published.Events: Attend live events hosted directly in the Highspot Spark Community and access on-demand content afterwards. Join the Spark 2021 Conference on Nov. 3–4, where leaders and practitioners across enablement, sales and marketing will come together to embrace innovation and invent the future of sales enablement."Uniting a diverse group of people from different backgrounds, industries and geographies is the key to unlocking new insights that will take sales enablement to the next level," said Amanda Dossey, Senior Enablement Manager, Terminus. "I look forward to connecting with professionals from around the world as we collectively advance the enablement space." To connect with leading minds pushing the boundaries of sales enablement, join the Highspot Spark Community today. About HighspotHighspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Siemens and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, elena.edington@highspot.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highspot-launches-the-highspot-spark-community-301412634.htmlSOURCE Highspot 