Received the highest score in the Current Offering category and cited as a "vendor that puts customers at the center of its decisions"

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced it has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q4 2022 report. Forrester stated, "Highspot leads with superior user experience, data science, and integrations. Highspot has earned a reputation for delivering significant value and ease of use, which is borne out by some of the highest revenue growth and net retention rates in this evaluation."


