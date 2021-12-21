Highspot Strengthens Executive Team Amidst Record Business Growth By Highspot Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Highspot) By Highspot Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with four industry leaders across engineering, product, account management, revenue strategy and sales. Their deep functional expertise will further extend the company's category leadership as millions of users leverage the Highspot platform to drive scalable, predictable revenue growth."Fueling our People Engine with top talent is the foundation of our strategy." Demand for sales enablement is skyrocketing as companies around the world embrace a remote or hybrid work model, and Highspot platform usage has more than doubled over the past year. "Gartner estimates that revenue in the sales enablement market came to $1.7 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately 12.1 percent over the prior year. Relative to the overall category of sales which was down to 10.9 percent growth, sales enablement is a high-growth segment within the overall sales category." (Gartner®, Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2021)*."Fueling our People Engine with top talent is the foundation of our strategy," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "These proven leaders will further enrich our vibrant company culture and play an instrumental role in achieving our vision of transforming the way millions of people work."Highspot's four strategic hires include:Arvind Prakash, Vice President, Product Management: As a global product and technology leader, Prakash joins Highspot to accelerate product innovation and solve complex customer challenges through technology. Prakash brings an entrepreneurial spirit and more than 20 years of experience partnering with diverse stakeholders to set product vision and strategy. Previously at Compass, Expedia Group and Microsoft, he built and led teams to successfully incept and ship innovative products to solve customer needs and deliver tangible business results.John Zhang, Vice President, Engineering: Zhang comes to Highspot with deep engineering and product expertise gained from prior roles at Microsoft, Twitter and Weibo. As the General Manager at Weibo, Zhang led a team of more than 300 software engineers, data scientists, product managers, operations managers and UX designers, where he was responsible for a technology portfolio that contributed 90 percent of Weibo's total revenue, equaling $1.5 billion annual revenue.Julie Valenti, Vice President, Account Management: Valenti has spent more than 20 years building effective customer-facing teams as a customer success leader at DocuSign, Oracle, Responsys and Yesmail. Having experienced how important effective employee enablement is for driving a company's strategic initiatives, Valenti's focus is on delighting Highspot's customers and helping them achieve value-driven results.Kelly Lewis, Vice President, Revenue Enablement: Lewis brings more than 15 years of experience in revenue leadership and technology sales. Lewis joined from Amwell, where she led the sales strategy, enablement and inside sales teams through the 2020 IPO. As a former Highspot customer, Lewis is passionate about the company's product and people.Highspot achieved numerous milestones over the last year, from raising its Series E round at a $2.3 billion valuation to winning multiple Fortune 500 customers. The company recently ranked one of the fastest growing businesses in North America on the Deloitte Fast 500, as well as appeared on multiple lists by Glassdoor, Forbes and Fortune Magazine for its renowned workplace culture.As momentum and growth continue, the company is hiring across multiple teams. Discover how Highspot is creating a culture that puts people first at www.highspot.com/careers.*Gartner, "Market Guide for Sales Enablement Platforms", Melissa Hilbert, Mark Paine, Alastair Woolcock, Doug Bushée, August 17, 2021. Disclaimer: GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About HighspotHighspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, elena.edington@highspot.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highspot-strengthens-executive-team-amidst-record-business-growth-301448764.htmlSOURCE Highspot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successCWU alumnus honored for braveryPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeCollision takes out bridge at Elk Meadows Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter