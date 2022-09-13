Highspot joins the Food Lifeline food bank to help prepare meals.

 By Highspot

Forbes, Fortune and PEOPLE honor Highspot for empowering people to excel and accelerate business momentum

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales team productivity, today announced perennial recognition across various publications for its business growth and culture. For the third consecutive year, Highspot has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. In addition, Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Highspot as one of 2022's Best Workplaces for the third consecutive year, and PEOPLE honored Highspot on its 100 Companies that Care list, highlighting the top US companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. 

