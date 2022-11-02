With Pitch Styles, reps are able to capture buyer attention, analyze engagement and optimize sales content to move deals forward.

 By Highspot

Platform usage increases to more than 12 million connected users in 2022

 SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced surging customer adoption as companies leverage its capabilities to equip, train and coach reps, and analyze their programs to improve sales performance. Over the last year, Highspot connected more than 12 million salespeople, channel partners, services reps and customers in digital sales experiences, representing a 50 percent increase in platform usage from the previous year.


