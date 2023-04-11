(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

(PRNewsfoto/Highspot)

 By Highspot

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Data highlights the company's diversity initiatives and progress utilizing its Strategic Enablement Framework

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today released its first Global Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEI&B) Impact Report, which highlights the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability around its DEI&B efforts. The report also outlines the Strategic Enablement Framework that helped the company activate change and achieve goals. 


Tags