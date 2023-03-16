Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


MCG's Rajesh Godavarthi and MultiCare Connected Care's Anna Taylor will share a case study of the nation's first successful prior authorization automation technology

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces its Associate Vice President of Technology and Interoperability, Rajesh Godavarthi, will co-present with Anna Taylor, MS, CIPCT, the Associate Vice President of Population Health and Value Based Care for MultiCare Connected Care, at the ViVE 2023 conference happening March 26-29, 2023, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. ViVE is a burgeoning industry event for healthcare information technology professionals, C-suite executives, and senior digital health leaders from both the private and government sectors.


Tags