PeopleReady survey reveals work preferences of seasonal job seekers

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivated by inflation concerns and rising household costs, many people are looking to increase their spending ability by taking on extra work this holiday season, according to a recent survey by staffing giant PeopleReady. Survey results revealed that 60% of the 500 respondents are looking for seasonal employment in addition to their current jobs, and 18% of those seasonal job seekers are looking for their first seasonal job.

