Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

 By Holland America Line

Cruise line first and only to serve only fresh, certified sustainable Alaska seafood with traceable origins on all Alaska voyages

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line has been awarded Responsible Fisheries Management (RFM) certification — making it the first and only cruise line to achieve this distinguished credential by serving only fresh, certified sustainable and traceable wild Alaska seafood. RFM certified all six of the cruise line's ships that sail to Alaska following an independent audit.  

