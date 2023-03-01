Support Local Journalism


Josh Leibowitz departing to pursue new opportunities  

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-luxury cruise line Seabourn announced the appointment today of Natalya Leahy as the business's new president. Leahy, whose seven years with Holland America Group included operational oversight of Seabourn, succeeds Josh Leibowitz who is leaving the brand to pursue new opportunities. 


