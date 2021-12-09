Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker Vice President of Public Relations and Communications By Holland America Line Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Holland America Line Standard Photo/Logo By Holland America Line Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former agency executive to lead the company's communications strategy SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line announces the appointment of Bill Zucker as vice president of public relations and communications. A leader in media strategy, brand reputation and crisis communications, Zucker brings more than 20 years of consulting experience to the executive position. Holland America Line Appoints Bill Zucker Vice President of Public Relations and CommunicationsIn his role as vice president of public relations and communications, Zucker will head the development, advancement and execution of public relations and communications functions, including media relations, special events, issues management, corporate giving and internal communications. He will report to Holland America President Gus Antorcha."Bill comes to Holland America Line with decades of retail communications and crisis management experience that will drive our public relations strategy and help us boldly tell our story in a new way," said Antorcha. "With his broadcast media and strategic communications background, Bill is a highly accomplished and respected professional. I look forward to the great things to come from his team."Zucker joins Holland America Line most recently from Ketchum, a leading global communications consultancy, where he held the position of managing director, executive advisory and media services. Prior to Ketchum he was at BCW (formerly Burson-Marsteller). Zucker began his career in broadcast journalism and worked as a news producer and executive producer at ABC and CBS owned televisions stations."Travelers are ready to explore again, and Gus's vision for growth as Holland America Line returns to service is inspiring," Zucker said. "I am excited to help showcase the people and excellence behind this brand's once-in-a-lifetime experiences."Zucker holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com. Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook and the Holland America Blog. Access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.CONTACT:Erik ElvejordPHONE:800-637-5029, 206-626-9890EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holland-america-line-appoints-bill-zucker-vice-president-of-public-relations-and-communications-301441497.htmlSOURCE Holland America Line Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustOwner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Boogie Man's new location helps keep the music flowingSend off for JoelCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Dec. 6 blotter: Car prowls and catalytic converter theftsDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter