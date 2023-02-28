Support Local Journalism


Attendees can register to win Alaska cruises, sample Alaska craft beers and more

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is bringing the Great Land to Seattle with the all-day Alaska Cruise and Travel Show Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Bell Harbor International Conference Center at Pier 66. The free-to-attend, action-packed expo runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and invites locals who are dreaming about an Alaska cruise vacation to come learn, engage and see the best ways to experience this incredible destination with Holland America Line — the pioneer in Alaska cruising and Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.


