500,000 nautical miles sailed and 6.5 million meals served in first year back

SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's guests and team members celebrated an important milestone this weekend, marking one full year of a return to sailing after the cruise industry pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nieuw Amsterdam was the line's first ship back, resuming cruising July 24, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. The ship reached the one-year mark while in port in Whitter, Alaska.

