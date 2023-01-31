A fundraising effort by cruise line passengers that took place on the high seas around six different continents culminated today with a large donation for Ukrainian relief. Holland America Line presented a check for $450,000 at the Port of San Diego to ...

'On Deck for a Cause' walks around the world raise money at sea for Direct Relief

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A fundraising effort by cruise line passengers that took place on the high seas around six different continents culminated today with a large donation for Ukrainian relief. Holland America Line presented a check for $450,000 at the Port of San Diego to the global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, money raised during the premium cruise line's On Deck for a Cause campaign.  


